Horizon Therapeutics Public Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 68,982 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 183% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,410 call options.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Therapeutics Public

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.8 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $57.84 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

