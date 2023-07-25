Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 32,670 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,216,159.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,454 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

HOV opened at $100.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $603.48 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.48. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

