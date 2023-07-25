Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading Up 1.2%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 44,621 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.
Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $34.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $10.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 1.04% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF
The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.
