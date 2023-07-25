Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.50.

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $334.04 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $192.64 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

