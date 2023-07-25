Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.93 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humankind US Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,704,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

