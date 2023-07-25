Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $588,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $231.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average of $213.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.