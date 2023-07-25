iAnthus Capital (ITHUF) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

iAnthus Capital (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Free Report) is one of 224 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iAnthus Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of iAnthus Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iAnthus Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iAnthus Capital N/A N/A N/A iAnthus Capital Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iAnthus Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A iAnthus Capital Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for iAnthus Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given iAnthus Capital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iAnthus Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iAnthus Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iAnthus Capital N/A N/A 0.10 iAnthus Capital Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

iAnthus Capital’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iAnthus Capital. iAnthus Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

iAnthus Capital peers beat iAnthus Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About iAnthus Capital

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs. The company engages in the wholesale-distribution and retail of CBD products. iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

