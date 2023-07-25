Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Icade Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.72. Icade has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

About Icade

As an office and healthcare property investment company (portfolio worth 15.1bn on a full consolidation basis as of 12/31/2022) and a developer of homes, offices and public amenities (2022 economic revenue of 1.3bn), Icade designs, builds, manages and invests in cities, neighbourhoods and buildings that are innovative, diverse, inclusive and connected, with a reduced carbon footprint.

