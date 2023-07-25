IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY23 guidance at $9.33-$9.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.36 million. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $554.03 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $558.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.