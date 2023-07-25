Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.00. 126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.97.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

