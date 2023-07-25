IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $153.25. Approximately 113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

IMCD Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.61.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bioactives, biocides, chelates, functional additives, rheology modifiers, silicones, solubilisers, and solvents; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, surfactants, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

