Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Immunovant by 205.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 423.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Immunovant by 148.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Immunovant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. Immunovant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $29,003.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 428,593 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,139.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,854 shares of company stock worth $171,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.