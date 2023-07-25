Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 40.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
