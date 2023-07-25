Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 40.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Infinity Pharmaceuticals

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

