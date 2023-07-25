Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.46. 5,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,888,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

