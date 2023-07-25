InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $935.00 per share, for a total transaction of $467,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,933,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,973,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,660.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,933,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,369,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.