Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) COO Sells 330 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) COO Brian Millham sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $74,266.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Brian Millham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Brian Millham sold 1,746 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $366,013.98.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Brian Millham sold 78,870 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $16,636,837.80.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 593.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 269,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

