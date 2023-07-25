Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.84.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.