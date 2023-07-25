Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of ISIG stock opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.84.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 103.74% and a net margin of 45.65%.
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.
