IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Alexander Scott Purchases 56 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 56 shares of IntegraFin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($193.87).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Alexander Scott bought 58 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 8,642 ($110.81).

On Monday, May 22nd, Alexander Scott purchased 54 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £151.74 ($194.56).

IntegraFin Stock Performance

Shares of IHP stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.39) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 275.63. The company has a market cap of £874.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2,200.00, a PEG ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.11. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.29).

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.25 ($4.18).

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

