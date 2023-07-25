Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IDN opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

About Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

