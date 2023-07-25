International Paper (NYSE:IP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

IP stock opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $45.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $162,427,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $162,329,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 4,504,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

