Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,060 ($52.06).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITRK. Citigroup reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.01) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($56.42) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.01) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 4,221 ($54.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,371.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($44.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549 ($58.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,228.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,213.49.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

