Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

Inuvo ( NYSE:INUV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 61.45% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 91,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

