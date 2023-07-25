Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 135.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

