Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

