Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,187 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.02.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

