Invesco KBW Bank ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 37,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,841% compared to the typical volume of 629 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $947,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $13,570,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $5,077,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at $277,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.19 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4456 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

