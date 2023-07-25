Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Investar Price Performance

Shares of ISTR opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Investar Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Investar’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

