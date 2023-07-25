Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investar from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Investar Price Performance
Shares of ISTR opened at $14.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Investar Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Investar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investar
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.