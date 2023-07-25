Investec Group (ITCFY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) is one of 278 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Investec Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Investec Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investec Group N/A N/A N/A Investec Group Competitors 34.63% 10.64% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Investec Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Investec Group Competitors 1118 3573 3414 38 2.29

Dividends

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 290.27%. Given Investec Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investec Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Investec Group pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.9% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Investec Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Investec Group N/A N/A 1.41 Investec Group Competitors $30.31 billion $836.49 million 246.34

Investec Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Investec Group. Investec Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Investec Group competitors beat Investec Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, and transactional banking services; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

