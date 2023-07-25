Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.10.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

