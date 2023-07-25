Investors Buy Large Volume of Avadel Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,167 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 86% compared to the average daily volume of 2,236 call options.
In other news, Director Linda Palczuk bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,424. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $221,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 220,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 94,421 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $5,404,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.44.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
