Investors Purchase High Volume of Chevron Call Options (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 48,405 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 26% compared to the average daily volume of 38,446 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $161.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

