Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 47,983 call options on the company. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical volume of 25,100 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DISH Network news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $160,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $160,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter worth $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,219 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 41.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 796,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DISH stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.79.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

