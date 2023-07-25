Investors Purchase Large Volume of Southwest Airlines Call Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 25,372 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,215 call options.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.
In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE LUV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
