Investors Purchase Large Volume of Southwest Airlines Call Options (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 25,372 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,215 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

