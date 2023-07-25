iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.17 and last traded at $84.17. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.
iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.
Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,572,000.
About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.