iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.1%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.17 and last traded at $84.17. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.25.

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.28.

Institutional Trading of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co bought a new stake in iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,572,000.

About iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (LQDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB rated USD denominated corporate bonds with at least one year to maturity. LQDB was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

