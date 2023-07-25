iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after acquiring an additional 674,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 323,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $58.63.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

