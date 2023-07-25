iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 45,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

