iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. 45,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.
iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.
