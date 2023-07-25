iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. 17,425 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF ( BATS:IBHG Free Report ) by 396.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.90% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

