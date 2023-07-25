iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $96.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

