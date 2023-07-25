iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.69 and last traded at C$30.64. 4,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.62.

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.50.

