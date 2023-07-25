Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSEGet Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). 1,721,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,526,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.43).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £181.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Dennis McShane purchased 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £56,000 ($71,804.08). Also, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley purchased 160,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £78,400 ($100,525.71). Insiders have bought a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

