Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading 0.6% Higher

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.43). 1,721,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,526,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.30 ($0.43).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) target price on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
The stock has a market cap of £181.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1,675.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.
