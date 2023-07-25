Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,410 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

NYSE DFS opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

