Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 123,702 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,702 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 882,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 288,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 129.6% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 101,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 57,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

