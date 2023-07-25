Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 124,943 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 329.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,943 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Flex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 128,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 5,665 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $150,802.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,702 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,507.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

