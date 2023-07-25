Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,779,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Charter Communications by 6,100.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra raised Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.64.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $399.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $489.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

