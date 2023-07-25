Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.68. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

