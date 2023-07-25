Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

