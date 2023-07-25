Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in STERIS by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,108,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 1.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $232.22 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $234.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.19.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

