Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,665 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.73.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $458.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $462.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

