Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 54,214 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $786,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

