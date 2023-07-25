Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,923,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $137,926.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JHG stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on JHG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

